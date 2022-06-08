Obituary: Virginia Crowlena (Smith) Sutton

Virginia Crowlena (Smith) Sutton of Great Falls, MT passed away on June 4th, 2022 in the care of her family, at the age of 93. Virginia was born in Great Falls, MT on April 15, 1929. She graduated from Great Falls High School in 1947.

She then eloped with the love of her life, Luther Sutton in Helena in October of the same year. They returned to Great Falls to live with her parents. The couple eventually moved to Riverview Terrace where they finished the work on their new home. Together, they built a life filled with love and adventure. It was during this time she accomplished some of her greatest achievements such as developing one of the first computer programs on punch cards for the City of Great Falls. She worked many years at the University of Providence, first in the business office and then went to manage the college bookstore.

In 1960, the family increased by one with the birth of their daughter Becky. She excelled at hosting wonderful parties, enjoyed cooking creative cuisine, Bingo nights with friends, bargain hunting at Goodwill stores, raising beloved pets, water and snow skiing and spending time at their trailer in Dearborn.

Virginia is survived by her daughter Becky; son in law Tom Zimny; grandchildren Carol Zimny and Sarah Zimny, all of Great Falls; extended loved ones through marriage and friendships from Spokane, WA to Tennessee.