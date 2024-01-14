Obituary: Virginia “Ginger” Alice (Baker) Skoog

Virginia “Ginger” Alice (Baker) Skoog, age 90, went into the arms of Jesus on January 9, 2024, at Peace Hospice in Great Falls, MT. Ginger was born on March 16, 1933, in Noonan, ND to parents John and Rose Baker on the family farm where she was raised with nine siblings. After high school, Ginger moved to Williston with her sister Pearl and worked as a waitress in a café. This is where she met her future husband, Arnold “Arnie” Skoog.

Ginger and Arnie were married on May 22, 1954, and spent 65 years together raising their family until Arnie’s passing in 2019. As a married couple they lived in Williston, ND, Dutton, MT and then settled in Great Falls, MT. Over the years Ginger worked off and on as a waitress in several different cafes but her most important job was raising her five children and then childcare for several of her grandchildren.

Ginger loved her Lord and spent her life serving him through church, first at the Riverview Baptist Church and then the First Baptist Church where she served as a Deaconess, served on the Board of Education, taught Sunday School, VBS, was a member of the women’s group, and delighted in providing coffee and snacks after the church service.

Ginger loved her flower and vegetable gardens and spent many hours tending them. She also had a love for wildflowers. She enjoyed playing pinochle, cribbage, Scrabble, Phase 10, and many other games. She played games with Arnie and others whenever she could, but especially loved playing games with her grandchildren. She enjoyed feeding the birds in her yard and watching different varieties when they came to eat.

Ginger is survived by her children, Debra (Bart) Stevenson, Jay (Lydia) Skoog, Dana (Shawna) Skoog, Janet Dutcher, Wendy (Mike) Allison; sixteen grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren and one on the way; sister, Pearl Bjorgen; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

