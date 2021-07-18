Obituary: Virginia Martha Tonkovich

Virginia Tonkovich, 91, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on July 13, 2021. Virginia passed peacefully after a brief decline in health. Virginia was born in Black Eagle, MT on July 29, 1929, to Stefania and Matthew Antonich, who owned the Chicago Mercantile. She grew up with two sisters and a brother in Black Eagle, MT. Virginia graduated from Great Falls Saint Mary’s High School Class of 1947.

She married William “Bill” Tonkovich on October 20, 1951. Virginia and Bill had one daughter and two sons. She worked for the Great Falls Board of Realtors for many years before retiring. Loving mother, aunt, grandma, great-grandma, and friend, Virginia was kind and generous to all. She was known for her Croatian cooking such as prisnac’, spinach pie, and ravioli, along with great cookies and pies. Her povetica was famous among her family and was an eagerly awaited treat every Christmas.