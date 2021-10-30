Obituary: Vonnie Cornwall

Our beloved mother and grandmother, Vonnie Cornwall, 80, of Great Falls, Montana passed away peacefully on October 27, 2021, surrounded by her family and loved ones. Vonnie spent most of her life in Great Falls, a town she loved.

She worked passionately as a Mary Kay beauty consultant, a CNA, a housekeeper, a fulltime mom, and a fulltime grandmother. She enjoyed sewing, attending church activities, and gardening.

Vonnie had a positive impact on everybody she met. She will be missed dearly and always remembered.