Obituary: Wallace "Wally" Fried

Wallace (Wally) Richard Fried passed away on April 4, 2023 surrounded by his family. Wally was born August 25,1932 to Violet and Samuel Fried in Harvey, ND. He was raised on a farm in Windsor, ND where he met his wife, Carol Mae Rath. They were married June 8th,1954 in Jamestown, ND.

Wally enlisted in the Air Force July 29, 1952. He served as a mechanic on the B-57s with the 765th Bombardment Squadron from November 1953 until he separated from the service in 1956 at Blytheville Air Force Base, AR.

Wally worked on the family farm before entering the world of retail sales following his military career. He most notably managed Tempo and Montgomery Ward stores across North Dakota, Montana, and Idaho. Wally lived in Jamestown, Bismarck, Miles City, Missoula, and Idaho Falls with his wife and four sons. He eventually settled in Great Falls, MT where he continued to work and care for his sick wife until her passing in 1992. They had been married 38 years.

Wally’s hobbies included woodworking and stamp collecting. In his retirement, he could often be found at the farmers market, selling cat houses and other wood works that he had designed and created under the name “Sawman” Wallace Fried. He also enjoyed graphic design.

He is survived by his three siblings (Sam, Jimmy, and June), four sons (Allen, David, Todd, and Kirk), and nine grandchildren (Christopher, Demetri, Nicole, Amanda, Maegen, Brianna, Jordan, Madison, and Shjon).