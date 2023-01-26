Obituary: Wallace “Wally” Ole Anderson

Wallace “Wally” Ole Anderson passed away peacefully with his family by his side on January 21, 2023. He was born in Great Falls to Ole and Vivian (Biers) Anderson on March 24, 1937.

Wally attended schools in Great Falls and graduated from Great Falls High School in 1955. He then joined the Navy and later attended Northern Montana College. Upon returning to Great Falls, he met the love of his life, Marilyn Pejko. They were married for 60 years.

Wally worked as a sign electrician, and in 1976 started his own business, Wally’s Overdoor Company, which he operated for 32 years. He enjoyed western art and cruising in his 1966 Mustang.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; brothers-in-law, Keith Good and Stephen Brower; sister-in-law, Adele Brower; many nephews; nieces; great-nephews, and great-nieces that adored him. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



