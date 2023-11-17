Watch Now
Obituary: Walter A. Wilmann

April 1, 1939 - November 14, 2023
Walter A. Wilmann, aged 84, completed his final journey on November 14, 2023, at Peace Hospice with his loving family by his side. He was born in Great Falls, MT on April 1, 1939.

He graduated from Great Falls High School in 1957 and attended college in Missoula.

He was a highway estimator in the construction industry. A celebration of life is planned for a later date. He will be forever missed!! Semper Fi.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

