Obituary: Walter "Holly" Kortum

Walter “Holly” Kortum, 80, of Belt, Montana, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, August 25, 2023. Holly was the third born child of nine to Bud and Edith Kortum in Ekalaka, Montana on December 7, 1942.

After serving in the United States Army from January of 1964 – December of 1965, Holly married Betty Grosskopf on January 13, 1968. Together, they worked on cattle ranches, wheat farms, and guided hunters through the Alaskan and the Bob Marshall Wilderness in Montana. Having worked the family ranch near Raynesford since 1978, Holly and Betty purchased the ranch in 2011.

When he wasn’t working the ranch, Holly loved spending time with family, playing card games, especially cribbage, and doing anything outside: fishing, boating, camping, hunting, and downhill skiing.

Holly is survived by two children, Tracy Lords and Randy (Kate) Kortum, four grandchildren, Madisyn and Danika (Tim) Lords, and Lydia and Zoe Kortum; his siblings, Ronald (Dorothy) Kortum, Janette Abel, Helen Stevens, Dennis (Ande) Kortum, Tim (Sam) Kortum, and Deb (Dave) Louvar; brother-in-law Art Kincheloe; and many nieces and nephews.

