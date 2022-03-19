Obituary: Walter T. Irion

Walter T. Irion, 94, was born into eternity on March 10, 2022. Walter was born March 1, 1928, to parents Emanuel and Matilda Irion on the homestead outside of Terry, Montana. Eight years later the family moved to the Fairfield Bench Northwest of Great Falls. As the youngest son still in high school during WWII, he was not allowed to serve but remained home to work the farm.

After graduating in 1946 from Power High School, he moved to Great Falls. His first job off the farm was at Caterpillar Company, where he worked in the Accounting Department. He soon discovered he could make more money working construction as a carpenter. Always a hard worker, within a year he was foreman of his crew and had enrolled in a four- year apprentice program.In 1958 he ventured out on his own and enjoyed a successful general contracting business in Great Falls for the next forty years, building numerous homes and businesses around Great Falls. He was most proud of building the Sunnyside Methodist Church (now Sovereign Grace Church) and the remodeling of his own church, Westside Methodist Church.

Walter was a believer in education and was very proud that all three of his children and all six of his granddaughters graduated from college. In 2021, recognizing the importance of his own apprenticeship program to the success of his business, he endowed the Ruby C. and Walter T. Irion Scholarship through the University of Montana Foundation, providing a $4000 scholarship to second year students pursuing a Certificate of Applied Sciences – Construction Management Degree.