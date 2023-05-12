Obituary: Walter “Wally” Wesley Woods Jr

Walter “Wally” Wesley Woods Jr, 83, passed away on April 29, 2023. Honoring his wishes, no services will be held. Born in Great Falls, MT on March 18, 1940, Wally was one of Walter Sr. and Irene Woods four children. During much of his childhood, he was raised in Augusta, MT on a ranch with his grandparents. Walter completing his schooling at Great Falls High School in 1958.

In 1964 he joined the Montana Air National Guard, until his retirement in 1990. During his time in the National Guard, Wally also was a wheat rancher and worked for the Great Northern Railway.

Wally met the love of his life Diana Bittikofer while in the Air National Guard in 1983. The couple would go on to be married on June 29th 1985, in Coeur d’Alene, ID, and shared 39 years together. After retirement they moved to Lincoln, MT for five years, before finally settling in the Great Falls area once again. In 1996 Wally and Diana moved to Vaughn, MT.

Wally loved being outdoors and enjoyed time spent mining for sapphires and gold, fishing, hunting, and boating. He was always a jokester and enjoyed giving his kids a laugh.

He is survived by his loving wife, Diana Woods; sons Walter (Nettie) Woods III and Joshua (Hanna) Bittikofer; daughters Veda Carlson, Vicky (Greg) Cooper, and Melissa (Richard) Price; brother Tim Woods; sisters Arthelle Duke and Marsha Hayes; 11 grandchildren as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter