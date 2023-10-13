Obituary: Wanda Faye Skulavik

Wanda Faye Skulavik was born September 20, 1931, in Colorado City, Texas and passed away on September 27, 2023, in Great Falls, Montana. Wanda had three sons. Sons Stanley Newton and Leslie Cagle predeceased her. She is survived by son, Mark Cagle of Yuma, Arizona; and multiple grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

During her 92 years she had a full and complex life. She started working at the age of five picking almonds from the ground and kept herself busy in one job or another throughout her life. Aunt Wanda worked as a cosmetologist for many years. She was at her home enjoying her well-manicured yard and hanging out with her beloved dachshund, Jake, when she departed.

Wanda was a ball of fire and fun, which was apparent from the bumper sticker on her Jeep: “Get in! Buckle up! Hang on!” She reveled in a travel adventure, several of them on cruise ships where she could dance all night. As a free spirit herself, she valued other free spirits. She also adored her independence, living in her own home and driving her Jeep.

Pets and animals were dear to Wanda and made her happy. Wanda was a hired dog walker and watched pets in homes. One of her happiest days was the adoption of Jake at the Shelter. They loved each other---true affection.

