Obituary: Wanda "Pauline" Anderson

February 5, 1937 - December 21, 2023
Wanda “Pauline” Anderson (Grandma Pee Wee), 86, of Great Falls, passed away on Thursday, December 21, 2023. Pauline was born on February 5, 1937, to Burl and Bessie (Hunt) Tuck in Wilson, Oklahoma. She went to school in Oklahoma.

She met and married William Anderson. Together they had two daughters and two sons. She was a mother and homemaker who loved her family dearly.

She was a member of the Moose Lodge and the First Baptist Church in Great Falls. She loved doll making, crocheting, and baking dinner and cinnamon rolls. She received many 1st place ribbons for her work at state fairs. She loved sharing.

