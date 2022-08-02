Obituary: Warren C. Wenz

Surrounded by the ones he loved the very most, Warren C. Wenz, embarked on his final journey on the morning of July 19, 2022. Warren was born to Erna and Karl Wenz in Baker, MT on June 17, 1943. After graduating high school in Baker in 1961, he attended the University of Montana where he received his B.A. degree in Business Administration and was licensed as a Certified Public Accountant. From there, he dove into law school, graduating from the University of Montana with his Juris Doctorate in 1968. Go Griz!

He began practicing law in 1968 with a firm that ultimately became Marra, Wenz & Johnson, P.C. From 1994, he was the firm’s senior member until he joined the firm of Jardine, Stephenson, Blewett & Weaver, P.C., in 2003. Warren was devoted to the practice of law and community service. He was elected to two terms on the Great Falls Chamber of Commerce from 1977-1983, serving as its Chair in 1979-1980 and 1981-1983. He then was a member of the Board of Directors of the Great Falls Chamber of Commerce from 1983-1989, serving as its Chair in 1986-1987.

His professional and community involvement took a backseat only to his love for his family. On a double date in August of 1969, the couples were involved in a motor vehicle accident. As the first responders ushered them to the hospital, he noticed his friend’s date, Sue, was no longer brunette, but a gorgeous blonde as her wig was knocked out of place. Warren was smitten and as soon as she was medically cleared, their relationship ensued. Warren and Susan K. Judge were married just one year later in September of 1970. In June of 1973, they welcomed Jennifer J. Wenz into their lives and in February of 1977, Timothy K. Wenz completed their family.