Obituary: Warren G. Ulery

Warren G. Ulery passed away peacefully on July 27, 2021, at the age of 88, with his loving wife by his side. Warren was a proud native of Great Falls, Montana, born December 21, 1932, to Clark and Jennie Ulery.

From an early age Warren enjoyed hunting and fishing, often in the company of his good friend Max. Later he also developed interests in photography and computers. One of the highlights of his life was a Tiger Cruise from Pearl Harbor to San Francisco, as he returned with his son Rob from his Navy cruise aboard an aircraft carrier.

Warren began his working life at age 11 at Purity Grocery, delivering handbills and general helping out. After that he was never without at least one job, finally being employed by Great Falls Gas where he worked for 34 years, starting as a meter reader, but then as a troubleshooter; he often said he knew every basement and furnace in Great Falls.