Obituary: Warren Skog

Warren Leonard Skog was born in Great Falls, Montana, on June 21, 1945. He went to be with the Lord on May 3, 2021, after a hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. Leonard graduated from Great Falls High School in 1963. He served his country in Vietnam where he was wounded in battle and became a decorated Vietnam veteran.

After the war, he took over his grandfather’s wheat farm in Fife, Montana. He attended the University of Montana College of Geology and Minerals, having learned to enjoy the study of rocks and minerals by his father. Warren became a journeyman sheet metal worker. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and he became quite a mechanic, having overhauled several engines before he could drive. He met and married Jeanne Beals in 2006. They moved to Great Falls after he retired from farming.