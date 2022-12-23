Watch Now
Obituary: Wayne C. Beachy

Wayne C. Beachy, 74, of Fairfield, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022. Wayne was born on April 28, 1948, in Millersburg, OH to Crist and Katie (Hershberger) Beachy.

He married Arvada Steiner in Holmes County, OH on August 8, 1970. Together they had five sons.

He worked as an accountant in the construction business. He loved photographing nature and flowers.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

