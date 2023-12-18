Obituary: Wayne Clark Benson Sr.

Wayne Clark Benson Sr., aged 77, passed away on December 14, 2023. He was born June 22, 1946, in Duluth, MN, to Robert and Anne Benson.

He married Linda Benton in July of 1970. They had two mediocre kids, Wayne Jr. and Wendy, then they had an exemplary specimen of a child named James.

In 1982, Wayne and his family relocated to Great Falls, MT when he was transferred to Malmstrom AFB in the education office until he retired in 2012.

Wayne always enjoyed the outdoors, whether it was camping and fishing with family or just puttering in the yard growing huge sunflowers or pathetic little carrots. He was always quick with fun, silly comments, no matter the severity of the situation. He was the best dad you could ever ask for and an even better “Popsie” to his five grandkids that he adored with all his being.

Wayne is survived by his children, Wayne (Tera) Benson of Wellsville, UT, Wendy (Joe) Crowell of Ulm, MT, and Jim (Stephanie) Benson of Great Falls, MT; along with five grandchildren, Caden and Colby Crowell, Camber Benson, and Berkley and Beckett Benson.

