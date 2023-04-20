Obituary: Wayne Francis Davis

Wayne F. Davis passed away at the Peace Hospice House, on the evening of April 15, 2023, at the age of 89. Wayne was born on July 27, 1934, to Frank and Affie Davis in Arkansas City, KS. Upon graduating from high school, he enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed overseas, in Saudi Arabia, and ended up being stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base, in Great Falls. He received his training as an Air Traffic Controller at MAFB and worked at Gore Hill, until taking an early retirement.

While stationed at MAFB, Wayne was set up on a blind date by a friend. His date, Lenore Tramelli, reluctantly accepted, and she became his wife of 67 years. They were married in Blessed Sacrament Church in Black Eagle, MT, on Feb. 4, 1956, and they had three children, Wayne Kent, Perri Suzanne, and Mary Angelique.

In retirement, Wayne got involved as a Boy Scout Leader and coaching for Riverside Little League Baseball for many years. His West Kiwanis Little League Team won multiple championships and Wayne went on to serve as President of Riverside Little League for many years, making many lifelong friendships with those who he coached and volunteered with. He later served as the American Legion Baseball State Commissioner.

Wayne had a passion for sports and enjoyed traveling to watch many state and regional baseball tournaments throughout his volunteer years with his wife. He also enjoyed supporting the CM Russell Booster Club and attending CM Russell basketball and football games as a faithful season ticket holder for many years. He was a big fan of both college and professional football and watching his favorite team – UM Grizzlies, MSU Bobcats, Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos, and Seattle Seahawks - his “favorite” depended on the season they were having and what family member he was talking to at the time.

A memorable hobby of Wayne’s was his tropical fishkeeping. His “Fish Room” was a favorite of his kids and their friends growing up. He bred beautiful Betta Siamese fighting fish, and had a collection of unique tropical varieties, including Oscars and Piranhas. He was also a long-time coin collector and sparked and passed this interest on to his son and grandson.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Lenore; son, Wayne K. (Michelle) Davis of Missoula; daughter, Perri (Jim) Menter of Tacoma, WA; grandchildren, Katie (Jesse) Lyman of Las Vegas, Mallory (Ben) Fuqua of Missoula, Brenna Davis of Missoula, Jacey Menter of Spokane, and Cade Menter of Great Falls; great–grandchildren, Ava and Leland Lyman of Las Vegas and Max Fuqua of Missoula; and his beloved dog, Sassy. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.



