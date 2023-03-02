Obituary: Wayne L. Ballantyne

Wayne L. Ballantyne passed away on February 25th, 2023, after a progressive battle with Alzheimer’s. Wayne was born on July 26, 1932, to Gilbert and Millie Ballantyne at Tooele, Utah. Wayne’s fascination with flight became his ticket out of the draft as he joined the Air Force ROTC at the University of Oregon. While finishing up his flight training, he met Dolores Pugh in Gulfport, Mississippi and they later married and had four children. They later divorced.

Wayne’s career with the USAF started in California, then taking the family to Washington, Germany, Texas, Oregon, Vietnam, Great Falls and Havre MT, Canada, Honolulu, and Hampton, VA. Wayne’s career was as a pilot and radar specialist. His tour in Vietnam saw him commanding a squadron of C-123 ‘Thunderpigs’, ferrying supplies throughout the combat theatre. After a short term at Malmstrom AFB, he was given command of the radar base north of Havre, MT. He finished his career at Langley AFB, VA in 1983, retiring as a full Colonel.

Wayne’s love for hunting and fishing followed him his entire life eventually guiding him back to the Great Falls, Montana area, and Belt Creek at Armington specifically.

Wayne is survived by his immediate family; son David and his wife Susan Ballantyne of Kastelir, Croatia; daughter Julie and husband Brent Stenzel of Great Falls; daughter Lori and husband Bill Solomon of Great Falls; and son Keith and wife Christina Ballantyne (née Hankins) of Fort Benton; as well as 9 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.



