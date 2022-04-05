Obituary: Wayne Roland Day

Wayne Roland Day, 82, passed away due to congestive heart failure on Sunday April 3rd, 2022, at Benefis Hospital in Great Falls, MT; He resided in Ulm, MT for over 53 years. Wayne was born to Earle E. and Kathyrn Nina (Leonard) Day in Missoula, MT on May 24th, 1939.

He graduated from Missoula County High School in 1957 and served in the Army National Guard. He went on to graduate with a BS in Mathematics from the University of Montana and his master’s degree in Counseling from Northern Montana College (now MSU Northern). Wayne taught math for 30 years in Augusta and with the Great Falls Public Schools; He also taught night school for NMC Great Falls Extension for many years.

While attending grad school in the summer of 1988 at NMC, he met Sharon Molitor while she was working at the Computer Dept. at NMC. The couple were married on March 30, 1991, in Havre, MT.

Wayne was an avid outdoorsman, who especially loved hunting, fishing, and camping. He and Sharon would fish most weekends and loved catching whitefish both on the Missouri River and the Smith River.