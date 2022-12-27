Obituary: Wayne Stephen Hansell

Wayne Stephen Hansell, age 72, of Great Falls, MT (formerly Trenton, ND) passed away December 18, 2022. Wayne had a lengthy and difficult battle with his health and now is finally at rest. Wayne was born on June 16, 1950 to Harry Hansell and Eleanor (Hansell) Hagen in Shelby, MT.

After graduating from Shelby High School, he worked a variety of different jobs before planting his roots in Trenton, ND and establishing his career with BNSF railroad. He loved playing and coaching all sorts of sports over his years, even if at times the coaching/officiating was from the stands. Over his years with BNSF, he had made numerous lifelong friends across several states, especially with the long road trips with his BSNF brethren to get back and forth to their steel gangs. A few of his fondest memories were watching/coaching/hearing about his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events and school activities; hearing his grandchildren say “Papa”/”Grandpa” as they enjoyed their time together.

Wayne will be forever loved and forever remembered. He is survived by his loving wife, Shannon; his six children, Kimberly (Adam) Slater, Brian Hansell, Timothy (Darci) Hansell, Michael Hansell, Stephanie (Robert) Hisaw, and Scott (Wendy) Calvi; his 12 grandchildren, Zach, Kaylee, Evan, Lillian, Jackson, Ella, Zander, Cheyenne, Dylan, Alex, Brock, and Kassandra; his two great-grandchildren, Paisley and Keegan. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

