Obituary: Wendell Marion Martinell

Wendell Marion Martinell, 90, of Great Falls, died on May 6, 2023, from complications following surgery. He was physically active and involved until this last health issue and was looking forward to spring and summer events.

Wendell was born in Butte, MT on July 26, 1932, to Ray D. and Grace (Garr) Martinell. He grew up on the family ranch near Dell, MT and graduated from Lima High School. In 1954, he received a Bachelor of Science degree in general agriculture and a U.S. Army Lieutenant Commission from Montana State College.

After his required military service, he returned to the family ranch for a short time and then went back to MSC and received a Master of Science degree in agriculture in 1961.

He worked for USDA Farmers Home Administration in eastern and central Montana; was agriculture loan officer for First Metals Bank in Butte, MT; and did farm/ranch appraisals and sales. He retired in 1995 after 21 years with USDA Soil Conservation Service (now NRCS).

Wendell married Carol Mittal in Belt, MT on January 7, 1977.

Hobbies included home and car repair, traveling with Carol, word puzzles, hunting in his younger days, fishing, and camping. He was an avid collector of key chains with 1,700 being the last count.

Survivors include his wife, Carol and sister-in-law, Barbara Mittal, both of Great Falls; plus several cousins in Dell and Dillon, MT. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



TRENDING



FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter

