Obituary: Wendell Quinn Nordin

Wendell Quinn Nordin, 77, of Great Falls, passed away on July 15, 2021. Wendell was born August 7, 1943, in Kalispell, Montana. He grew up in Libby, Montana and graduated from Libby high school in 1961. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1967 and became a Flight Simulator technician and achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant (E-5).

He married Olive Sue Whitmer of Glendive Montana on September 28, 1968. They produced two sons, Anthony and Andrew. They lived in Libby for 21 years where Wendell worked in the forest products industry (plywood plant). When this plant folded up, they moved to Circle, MT where Olive worked as a cook at the nursing home. When she retired in 2013, they moved to Great Falls, MT to be closer to medical facilities.