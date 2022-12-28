Obituary: Wesley George Ries

Wesley George Ries, 90, of Great Falls, MT entered Heaven in the early hours of Christmas morning, 2022. Wesley was born in Aberdeen, SD on April 17, 1932. He attended McKinley Elementary, Simmons Jr. High School, and Central High School in Aberdeen, graduating in 1950. He then served in the Korean War with the Army National Guard from 1950 -1952, being stationed in Colorado and Alaska for the duration of his service time.

After discharge from the Army. Wesley attended Northern State Teacher's College in Aberdeen receiving a BS degree in 1956. Subsequently he attended the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks graduating with a Master of Science in 1965. He completed all of the coursework towards a doctorate in education at Nova University in Florida in the early 80s.

He married Dorothy Eisenbeis in Long Lake, SD in 1954. A daughter, Faith Ellen was born prematurely in 1955 in Aberdeen but lived only 2 days. A daughter, Kristal Rae was born in 1957 in Hialeah, FL. He divorced Dorothy in 1984 and married Daryl T. Ries in December 1984.

After college graduation, Wesley moved to Hialeah, FL to teach with the Dade County Public Schools. Throughout his 34-year teaching career he taught at the junior and senior high school levels in mathematics and science. Part-time he also taught at Florida State University and the University of Florida Extension in Dade County, and at Barry University in North Miami.

Upon retirement from teaching in 1988, he and Daryl moved to Great Falls MT. where he began a mail order business, Western Carving Supplies. Expanding one of his hobbies into this business took him throughout the Northwest to woodcarving shows where he made many long-lasting friends.

Wesley is survived by his wife Daryl, daughter Kristal, grandchildren William (Danielle) McHugh and Kaitlyn McHugh (Steven) Wasner, and most delightful great-grandson Harvey Wasner of Wilmington, NC; sister Patti Diede of OR; and many nieces and nephews.


