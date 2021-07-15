Obituary: Wilbert Walter Graf

Wilbert Walter Graf, 93, of Great Falls, MT passed away on July 13, 2021. Wilbert was born on January 14, 1928, in Crow Rock, MT to Emanuel Graf and Lydia Bitz Graf.

Wilbert joined the Army in September 1950. He was in the Korean War and received two Bronze Service Stars, and was honorably discharged in April 1953. Wilbert then went to work for Sheffels Farms, starting out as a farm hand and working up to being foreman. He retired in 1993 after working there for forty years. He remained good friends with Jim and John Sheffels.

Wilbert has always been a generous, giving person. He volunteered at the Red Cross Canteen for many years. His history with the Red Cross began as a blood donor starting in 1953. His generous donations throughout the years have benefited many organizations. Wilbert’s biggest passion was running. His running career included three marathons and many other races. He had fond memories of the Bloomsday Race in Spokane, WA and of the Moonlight Run in Lethbridge, Canada.