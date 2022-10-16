Obituary: Wilhelm Rudolph Wegner

Bill Wegner, 91, joined our Lord and Savior in Heaven on October 11, 2022. Wilhelm R. Wegner was born April 10, 1931, to Amelia “Molly” and Rudolph “Rudy” Wegner, in Billings, MT. He pursued a ranching career until 1969, which during this time, he married Molly Fleming in 1954 and later moved to Shawmut, MT. They were married until 1981. During this time, they raised five children. David, Rudolph “Rudy,” Alan, Karen, and Mark. In 1969, he enrolled at the Lay Training Institute in Milwaukee, WI to prepare for service in the church as a consecrated lay worker.

He moved to Laurel, MT in 1969, at which time, he worked at the feed lot and studied to get his GED waiting for his schooling to start in September of 1969. He then moved to Milwaukee, WI,for school, graduating in May 1971. Upon completing his studies in 1971, he received an assignment as Missionary-at-Large for the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod and moved to Delavan, WI. In 1974, the South Wisconsin District called him as Missionary-at-Large to the deaf.

In January of 1976, he moved to Great Falls, MT and served as missionary to the deaf in various communities. In August 1978, he returned to Harlowton, MT where he worked on a ranch and served Trinity Lutheran Church of Harlowton as part-time lay minister. From 1981-1988, he served Trinity Lutheran Church of Harlowton as full-time lay minister. During this time, he met and married Helen Daag Seifert in 1985. They were together until her passing in 1995. In 1988, he accepted an assignment to serve Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church of Troy, MT as a worker-priest. In 1991, when Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church closed, he was asked by the Missions Committee of the Montana District to serve Christ for the Deaf Congregation in Great Falls. Included in his assignment was the task of visiting the deaf in various communities of the District and to assist in developing plans for future ministry to the deaf in the Montana District retiring in 1993.

After he retired, he stayed in Great Falls and in 1996, he met Lucille Rauning Terry. They married in 1997, and he gained three more stepchildren. They were married until her passing in 2014. He lived the remaining years of his life in Great Falls, MT.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

