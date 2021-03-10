Obituary: William “Bill” Allen Albrecht

William “Bill” Allen Albrecht, 69, of Great Falls, passed away in the early hours of March 8, 2021, in his home following a long battle with Parkinson’s and months of medical and home hospice care.

Bill was born on March 14, 1951, in Great Lakes, Illinois, to William and Harriet Albrecht. As a child born into a military lifestyle, he had fond memories of home being in many places, especially Guam. Later, his father retired, and his family settled in Great Falls. Here, he attended both high schools and made many lifelong friends before he graduated from Great Falls High in 1969.

Bill’s love for connecting and talking with others led him to his true calling in sales. For many of his beginning years and to no complaint of his kids and their friends, he worked for a gum, candy, and mint manufacturer and was lovingly known as the “candy man.” Following his stint as a convenience store owner of Gilligan’s Island, he moved into kitchen design and equipment sales as a part owner of Great Falls J & V Restaurant and Fire Supply.