Obituary: William “Bill” Barr

William “Bill” Barr, 92 of Great Falls, passed away November 14, 2022. He was born to William D. and Margaret Barr on June 10, 1930, in Great Falls.

He graduated from Great Falls High School in 1948. He attended Montana State College and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served 4 years. He served on the USS Radford during the Korean War.

He then returned to Great Falls and started his professional career as an electrician. He primarily worked at Rowe Electric and Cascade Electric.

He married his lifetime partner, Rose (Antonich) Barr on November 27, 1954. They lived in Great Falls and had 3 daughters.

He is survived by his wife; his three daughters, Julie (John) Quist, Teri (Steve) Wright, and Shari Barr; grandchildren, Stephanie (David) Hess-Homeier, Josh Wright, Nathan (Vanessa) Wright; and great-grandchildren, Torey and Tatum Wright.

None


