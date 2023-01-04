Obituary: William “Bill” C. Austin

On 01/01/2023, Angels welcomed with open arms William “Bill” C. Austin, 85, of Great Falls into the pearly gates of Heaven. Bill was born at home in the Town of Lincoln, upstate New York. Bill graduated from Madison New York High School, in 1955.

Bill joined the US Air Force immediately after graduating from high school. He married Joan C. Smith on 11/08/1957. Together they had three beautiful daughters and began their military life of traveling across the different lands for his country. He gave 23 years to the USAF and moved 21 times! He retired from USAF in 1977 and made Great Falls, MT his forever home.

Bill’s second career with Prudential selling primarily life insurance though later becoming licensed to sell all insurance and financial investments. Bill was a member of several organizations - Temple Baptist Church, member of the board of directors of Great Falls Childhood Language Disorders Clinic, past president of Backcountry Horsemen, County Planning Board, County Zoning Board of Adjustment, Pachyderm Club, and Elks member.

After the passing of his first wife Joan in 1999, Bill was devastated by her death. However, the good Lord always has a plan, and he met another wonderful woman Kathy E. Jakubowski during a Hospice grief counseling support group. They married 03/10/2001, bringing three more children into his family; two sons and another lovely daughter! Together they built a new life.


