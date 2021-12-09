Watch
Obituary: William "Bill" Crews

November 24, 1928 - December 5, 2021
William “Bill” Crews went to his eternal home in Heaven on December 5, 2021, at age of 92. Bill was born in Oklahoma and went to school in California. He moved to Oregon where he married and had 4 children.

In 1970 he moved to Great Falls from Kennewick, WA. In April 1971, he married Carol Swenson Obresley, blending two families. He was self-employed as an insurance agent with Aid Association for Lutherans and Farmers Insurance Group.

Bill enjoyed playing country music and singing from age 9 to 89. He was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church and for the past 28 years he was a member of New City Church.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

