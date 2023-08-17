Obituary: William "Bill" Earl Bowen Jr.

William “Bill” Earl Bowen Jr. of Great Falls, Montana passed away peacefully at his home at the age of 85 on August 12, 2023, while surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 15, 1938, in Great Falls, graduating from Great Falls High School in 1958.

He met the love of his life in a little nurse named Nancy who moved in next door, they married in 1962. They celebrated over 60 years of marriage and had three children.

Bill’s working career consisted of time spent with the Army Reserve, the Anaconda Smelter, 20 years with the Great Falls Police Department where he received numerous awards and commendations including being named Police Officer of the year in 1971 and retiring as a Lieutenant, 11 years as head of security at the Deaconess Hospital, and 7 years as co-owner of Bowen Homes Remodeling.

He is survived by his wife Nancy; sister, Joyce Thomas; 3 children, Susanne (Dave) Crevier, William (Becky) Bowen, David (Tina) Bowen; 12 Grandchildren, Ben, Tori, Levi, Davey, Greyson, Rebekah, Renee, Elizabeth, Holly, Laura, Brianna, Kylie; and 17 great-grandchildren.

