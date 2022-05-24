Obituary: William "Bill" Edward Keaster

William “Bill” E. Keaster, 69, of Cascade, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Bill was born February 13, 1953, the oldest of four children to parents, Richard “Dick” and Marie Keaster. He attended school in a number of locations across Montana, but graduated high school from Harlem, MT in 1971. After graduating from high school, Bill started a lifelong journey as a cowboy.

In the spring of 1977, Bill met Cheryl Husby of Sand Coulee, MT, and they were married April 28, 1978. Together they continued to move around taking jobs as they came up, before finally settling down in Cascade, MT in the fall of 1979.

Bill found his favorite place when he started at the Dana Ranch. Bill worked for the Dana Ranch for several years before taking a brief break and working at the Rumney Ranch, the Brown Ranch, and for Jeff Poncelet. He continued to work at the Dana Ranch for 30+ years until his passing.

Bill is survived by his wife of 44 years, Cheryl; son, Tell (Becca) Keaster; sister, Katie (Dave) Heath; brothers, Nick (Ellen) and Rob Keaster; niece, Anna; nephews, Dustin, James, RJ, and Bryan; and special family members, Ryelee Nahrgang, Kaden Shelton, and Rikki Nefzger.