Obituary: William "Bill" Frank Lahr

William “Bill” Lahr, 68, of Great Falls, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and good friend, passed away from natural causes on Monday, July 18, 2022. Born in Iowa City, Iowa November 1953 to Doug and Lela (Manyon) Lahr, he attended local schools.

A proud American, he joined the U. S. Navy, serving during the Vietnam War. He held a variety of jobs during his lifetime, before he finally found a job he loved at the Great Falls Community Food Bank. He worked there for 22 years, the first two as a volunteer and 20 as the warehouse supervisor and warehouseman.

Survivors include his loving wife of 45 years, June; son, William; daughters, Jessica and Amber Lahr, all of Great Falls; seven grandsons; six granddaughters and a great-granddaughter; brothers, Doug and Ed (Melissa) Lahr, both of Great Falls.