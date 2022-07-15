Obituary: William ‘Bill’ Frost

William ‘Bill’ Frost, 62, of Great Falls, MT passed away from heart failure on June 29, 2022, in his residence at Benefis Eastview which was his residence since having a massive stroke in 2018.

Bill was born March 27, 1960, in Havre, MT to James Frost and Hallie Severson. Bill grew up in Great Falls and attended MSU where he obtained a Political Science degree. He worked as a cable technician for multiple cable companies through the years. He had a passion for riding his Harley with his wife, Lora, whom he loved dearly.

Bill is survived by his mother, Hallie; his wife, Lora Frost; nephew, Michael J. (Jessica)Frost; stepdaughter, Heather Beireis; and grandchildren, Chris, Navalie, and Cloie.