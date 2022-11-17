Obituary: William “Bill” G. Thomas

William “Bill” G. Thomas, 80 of Great Falls, MT, peacefully passed away on November 13, 2022, with his family by his side. Bill was born January 17, 1942, in Great Falls to Martin and Irene Thomas. He graduated from Central High. He attended Montana State and enjoyed fraternity life and college football. He graduated from Montana State – Northern.

His entrepreneurial spirit led him to become a successful small business owner of Granny's Pie House, It'll Do Bar, Iron Kettle Restaurant, and shot hole plugging (Oil Drilling) endeavors. He served in the Montana Legislature for a decade and was also an educator for 30 years retiring from the Montana University System. Bill served as President of the State Board of Education, championed the Montana School for the Deaf and Blind, as well as served on various boards for the State and Cascade County.

Bill revelled in a variety of activities including politics, investing, both water and snow skiing, and he loved our yearly boating outings with his family at Seeley Lake. He had a passion for football, cheering on his Green Bay Packers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Patsie Bartoletti-Thomas who encouraged him to pursue his adventurous life. He leaves behind his sister, Colleen Broderick. Bill raised and adored his children, Patti Monts, William G. (Jen) Thomas II, Mary Pat (Tim) Penley, Marty (Rebecca), Brad, and Stephanie (Justin). Bill’s legacy also includes his grandchildren, Kim, Katie, Kyle, Bryce, Amanda, Thomas, Edward, Terra, Joseph, Taylor, Gabe, Kate, William J. Thomas III, and Colton.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

