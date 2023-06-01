Obituary: William "Bill" Mahon, Jr.

William “Bill” Mahon, Jr. passed away on May 26, 2023, at the age of 92. Bill was born in Great Falls, MT to William F. and Cecilia Mahon. He graduated from Great Falls Central Catholic High School in 1950.

He worked many years for the Anaconda Company in Great Falls before moving to Tonopah, NV where he retired from Atlantic Richfield in 1985. After retirement, he went to work for Reynolds Electric and Engineering, Inc. in Las Vegas. He retired in 1997. He resided in Nevada for 18 years before returning to Great Falls in 1999.

Bill played football and basketball in high school and played for a short time for the Montana Grizzlies at the University of Montana. He had a passion for following his favorite high school, college, and professional football and basketball teams.

He will be deeply missed by his wife of 69 years, Elenor; children, Marci (Sam) Holland and Willian Mahon; grandchildren, Kevin, David, Elizabeth, Matthew, Kyle, William, and Daniel; and 7 great-grandchildren.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

