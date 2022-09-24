Obituary: William “Bill” “Shep” Ernest Shepherd

William “Bill” “Shep” Ernest Shepherd, aged 81, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 8:38 a.m. Bill was born on May 7, 1941, in Bakersfield, CA. He graduated from South High in Bakersfield, CA, Bakersfield Junior College with an AA in Liberal Arts, and Northrop Institute of Technology with an A&P license.

He spent 4 years in the USAF, 22 years in the MTANG, 19 years as a Community Service Officer/Accident Investigator (Badge 838) with the Great Falls Police Department, and 6 years as a Funeral Assistant for Schnider Family Funeral Homes.

He married his one true love, Jo Schaff, on May 23, 1970, and together they had a 52-year non-ending love affair and had three beautiful children.

When Bill retired from the GFPD, he knew he had to continue to help others. He became a volunteer chaplain at Benefis where he once again brought peace, comfort, and encouragement to those who needed it. He was a faithful, constant friend and helper to his church family, regardless of the circumstances.

He is survived by his wife, Jo; children, Brian (Mandy) Shepherd, Heather (Tim) Martin, and Aaron (Hillary) Shepherd, all of Great Falls; grandchildren, Caleb, Aidan (Elora), Kael (Rebeka), Simon, Liam, Dominik, Shantee, Josh, Chelsea, and Tesla; great-grandchildren, Piper and Joelle; his best childhood friend, Dan Brown of California; and his sister, Becky Fair of Pocatello, ID.