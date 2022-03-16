Obituary: William “Billy” Wesley Cameron Jr.

William “Billy” Wesley Cameron Jr., 48, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in his home of unforeseen medical complications. Billy was born on May 13, 1973, in Great Falls to William Cameron Sr. and Sandra Blais.

He started out as a Yardman in 2003 at Calumet Refining Company working his way up to Chief Operator. He worked for them for 19 years and was proud of the job he did. He also worked at the flour plant at General Mills and the Bud Light Bottling Company before starting at Calumet.

He enjoyed many things in his life, work, home improvements, and his family and friends. He enjoyed listening to his music and jamming out to his guitar on his time off. He also enjoyed BBqing and working on his cars.

Billy left behind his mother, Sandra Blais; three children, Mary, Brittany, and Cody Cameron; brothers and sisters, Steven McAllen, Christopher Cameron, Carrie Parsons, and Cindy Welch; nieces and nephews; cousins; aunts and uncles; and the ashes of his dog, Barfy.