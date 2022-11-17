Obituary: William Brook Tomlinson

William Brook Tomlinson (Billy), 28, passed away November 9th from carbon-monoxide poisoning when his RV heater malfunctioned. His girlfriend, Megan, passed with him.

He was born and raised in Great Falls. He attended both Great Falls High and CMR. He went on to study at MSU GF. He worked with BCBS for many years, Walmart, and had his own handy-man business.

Billy was kind, gentle and a loving soul. A person was never an acquaintance - they became instant friends. He attracted strays – whether human or animal - and always made sure they were safe.

He was best friends with his parents and loved spending time with them. He loved camping, hiking, fishing, four-wheeling, and driving the backroads with his dad.

Billy was very artistic, creative, and always had an optimistic outlook on life. He always had a goal and dream he was working toward. He learned to crotchet, giving hundreds of beautiful blankets to family and friends. He volunteered at the Rescue Mission. He loved his dog, Micah.

He leaves behind his parents, Katherine (Kate) and Brook Tomlinson, his sister Elizabeth (Adam) Gardner and his nephew, Atlas, and niece, Alaska. And many aunts, uncles and cousins.