Obituary: William C. Lachemann

On February 3, 2024, William C. Lachemann caught his last ball. There is no 100% agreed upon description of a baseball lifer, but Bill would come as close as anyone.

He began his baseball career as a youngster on the baseball fields at Dorsey High School in Los Angeles, California. His final baseball contract ended in 2022 at the age of 87. That life included military service in the Marines, marrying the love of his life, Darriel, having 3 children, Colleen (Wolf RIP), Bill, and Tim (Mary); 3 grandchildren, Anthony (Bria), Connor, and Regina; 4 great-grandchildren, Desiree, Jayden, Bentley, and Brooklyn.

He worked various jobs in the 70s until his 2nd revival of baseball began, graduating with a bachelor’s of education, playing professional baseball with the Brooklyn Dodgers, and coaching/managing with San Francisco Giants and Anaheim Angels. He was an accomplished carver, winning several awards. He contributed to many organizations, including Toys for Tots, Little League, American Legion, and Shriners.

He is survived by his brothers, Marcel (Susie) and Rene (Laurie); children; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

