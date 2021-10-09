Obituary: William D. “Laddie” Bernier

William D. “Laddie” Bernier, 58, of Great Falls, passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. Born in Choteau, MT on May 1, 1963 to Robert and Lois (Styren) Bernier, Laddie grew up in Great Falls, attending local schools before joining the Job Corp.

He held various jobs throughout his life, working construction, western livestock, helping at the Electric City Racetrack and the Lido Bar.

He was married two times, first to Sharon Hilliard, mother to daughters, Courtney and Christey, then to Clara Cross, mother of Alicia and Brianna.

Laddie loved horses and participated in rodeos and barrel racing. He enjoyed cooking big meals for his family, bonfires in the backyard, and watching NASCAR or the NFL Steelers.