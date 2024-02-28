Obituary: William Gene Kline

Bill Kline passed away peacefully on February 25, 2024. Bill was born in Great Falls, MT on September 19, 1941, to Helen Tacke and Melvin Kline. Bill met the love of his life Dina in Fort Benton in 1967, Dina had four children that Bill raised as his own. In 1969 Bill, Dina and the four children moved to Sunburst, MT; He worked as a grain buyer for 36 years.

Bill's life soon became very busy as he joined the Sunburst Roping club where he made some wonderful lifelong friends. The weekends were spent at Ropings or Omaksee's. Once the kids became involved in sports he was always at every event. Bill was the official "scorekeeper" for many years for both his sons and daughters basketball team.

Once the children had all graduated from school Bill and Dina moved to Joplin, MT for a few years and then returned to Fort Benton, MT.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Dina. His four children, Greg "TilT" and Lloyal of Great Falls, their 3 children and 6 grandchildren, Denise and Kelly Mimnaugh of Great Falls, their 3 children and 7 grandchildren, Larry and Carol Kline of Fort Benton, their 2 daughters and 2 grandchildren, Della and Chris Little of Belgrade, their 4 children and 8 grandchildren. He is also survived by his 2 sisters, Marilyn of Calgary, Alberta and Lillian of Billings. Along with numerous nieces and nephews.

