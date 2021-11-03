Obituary: William Gus Flechsenhar

William “Bill” Gus Flechsenhar, age 77, passed away on Nov 1, 2021, at Benefis Hospital in Great Falls, MT after a brief illness. Bill was born on June 29, 1944, in Butte, MT to Virgil Dwight and Marian Flechsenhar. Bill graduated in 1962 from Cascade High School and from Western Montana College in Dillon, MT in 1966. Bill’s first teaching job was in Hilmar, CA. He then moved back to Montana to teach English and Math at Broadwater County High School in Townsend, MT for 5 years.

Bill married the love of his life, Jeannie Christie on March 25, 1972. Bill then taught English and Math becoming the head of the English department at Belgrade High School in Belgrade, MT for 5 years. While in Belgrade, Bill and Jeannie welcomed daughter, Heather and two years later daughter, Angie.

They moved to Cascade in 1977 to purchase the family lumber yard/hardware store/gas station, Mattson Lumber Company. They welcomed Christie two years later. They owned and operated Mattson Lumber Co. for 28 years.

Bill changed careers and became a special investigator completing high level security clearances for the federal government in 2004. He retired after 14 years.

Bill served on the Cascade Town Council. He was a Board Member for the Wedsworth Memorial Board for over 30 years, on the Library Board, coached girls’ basketball for Cascade High School, and was involved in Lions Club among other civic activities.