Obituary: William “Hugh” Thornley

On Jan 31, 2023, William “Hugh” Thornley passed on to "The Great Trout Stream in the Sky.” Hugh was born on December 14, 1936, in Wolf Point, Montana to Wilbur Morton and Magdylyna “Margaret” Rose Rychkun Thornley. He graduated in 1953 from Great Falls Central High School.

He married his first wife, Mary Helen Palmerton in 1958 at St. John's Church in Great Falls, MT. From Montana they moved to Fairbanks, Alaska where he worked at a book and magazine distribution firm. After 5 years, another move was made to Idaho where he worked for Moores Book & Magazine Distribution Center. Though they later divorced, they were blessed with 4 children, Bobbi Jean, Darren "Buck," Bill, and Sandi. From Idaho, Hugh moved back to Montana where he met and married Pat A. Trowbridge Furlong on July 1, 1977, in Big Fork, MT. His life was also blessed with her children, Joyce, Jamie, Chris, Craig, Casey, and Amy.

Hugh was the ultimate outdoorsman. He hunted and processed his own game, he was a professional fly fisherman who loved to fish and camp every chance he got. Among his enjoyment of coffee, he also enjoyed playing pinochle, cribbage, billiards, bluegrass music, and enjoyed watching all sports as well as, being a collector of sports memorabilia. He was a kind, loving and patient gentleman who was a great mentor and always had a memory to share or a joke to tell.

Hugh is survived by his daughters, Bobbi Jean Thornley of Inkom, ID, Sandra Ann (Robert) Thornley of Pocatello, ID, Joyce (Artches) Bell of El Paso, TX, and Amy Dail of Great Falls; sons, Darren Allen “Buck” (Tammy) Thornley of Marlow, OK, Wm Hugh “Bill” Thornley Jr of Williamston, SC, James Furlong of Great Falls, and Casey (Jackie) Furlong of Helena; and many other beloved family members and friends. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.



