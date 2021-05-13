Obituary: William James “Bill” Maronick

William James “Bill” Maronick, 89, passed away with family by his side, May 10, 2021, in Great Falls. Bill was born May 15, 1931, in Great Falls. After graduating high school in Great Falls, Bill attended Santa Clara University.
In 1954, he entered the U.S. Army as an officer. After his discharge from the Army in 1957, he returned to Great Falls. Bill worked with his brother, Bob for many years as a food broker for Geo L Tracy Co. representing Del Monte Foods and many others. In 1992, he retired at the age of 60.
He was united in marriage on May 1, 1954 to Patricia Danielson in Great Falls. Bill was an active member of St. Ann’s Cathedral, Rotary, served on the Great Falls Baseball Club Board, Airport Authority Board, College of Great Falls Board, and Meadowlark Country Club. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.