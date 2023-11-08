Obituary: William James Lundberg

William “Jim” James Lundberg, 85, of Great Falls, MT passed away peacefully at Peace Hospice on November 3, 2023. Born on June 22, 1938, in Great Falls to Alfred and Margaret (Horton) Lundberg, Jim was one of their three children. He attended Great Falls High School before joining the Montana Air National Guard.

Jim went on to meet and marry the love of his life Pamela R. Hess; The couple shared three children and many years together.

Jim worked as a Utility worker for many years, this took him from the Anaconda company in Great Falls to the city of Casper Wyoming Water Works back to Great Falls Water. Jim gained much joy from his other hobbies. He was an avid fisherman, outdoor enthusiast, and gardener, along with being a good neighbor and friend.

He is survived by his son Robert “Bob” (Mimi) Lundberg; daughter DeEtte “Dee” (Tia) Lundberg and his granddaughter Annie Holmberg.

