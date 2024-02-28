Obituary: William Lee "Bill" Coyle

William Lee “Bill” Coyle passed away suddenly at his home in Great Falls, on Saturday evening, February 24, 2024, with his wife Joyce at his side. Bill was born on June 17, 1936, to parents Edward and Lena Minette Coyle in Lewistown, MT, the youngest of six children. He spent his childhood in Lewistown and graduated from St. Leo’s High School in Lewistown in 1954.

In 1956 he joined the United States Army, serving in Germany for 2 years. After his return from active duty, he married Joyce Yvonne Lindstrand in Lewistown in 1958. Shortly after their marriage they moved to Great Falls where Bill attended the College of Great Falls. He then went on to attend the Pacific Coast Banking School to earn a graduate degree in banking. During this time Bill and Joyce raised two daughters, Michelle and Laura, and a son, Michael. Bill then went on to spend most of his career in banking, as a vice president of Montana Bank and later vice president at First Interstate Bank, retiring in 1992. Following his retirement, Bill worked at the College of Great Falls serving as Vice President of Institutional Development, until 2000. After his retirement from the College of Great Falls (later the University of Great Falls), Bill served on the Board of Directors of both First Interstate Bank and the University of Great Falls.

Bill and Joyce loved to travel and have been to many parts of the world on cruises and land tours with friends and family. He was a reluctant golfer but enjoyed playing in charity tournaments and participated in many other community events and fund raisers. He was especially proud of his home and yard and enjoyed woodworking, making much of the furniture in their home, building an addition, and doing numerous other home improvement, landscaping, and gardening projects. Bill was an active member of Holy Spirit Parish. In later years, Bill was a volunteer greeter at Benefis Healthcare. Bill loved visiting with his friends over coffee, catching up on local, regional, national and world news and events.

Bill is survived by his wife, Joyce of 65 years; daughter, Michelle Coyle of Yakima, WA, daughter, Laura (Jim) Milos of Great Falls; and son, Michael (Melanie) Coyle of Syracuse, Utah; seven grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; as well as six great-grandchildren.

