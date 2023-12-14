Obituary: William Leroy Toole

William Leroy Toole was born on February 18, 1944, to Beverly Jean Newell Davis and Robert L. Davis, in Polson, Montana. When he was 8 years old his dad left one day to get bread and milk and never returned. His mother remarried Warren Toole, who in his eyes was his real father, who devoted his life to Bill and his siblings Roberta, and Donna like they were his own children.

He was married to the love of his life on June 28, 1963, to Annette Carter Toole for 60 years, and he told her that, just 4 days before he passed. Annette said to Bill, “how are you”? He said, “Still in Love with you”. They had 3 wonderful children.

He loved music. He really was a great dancer, and the best whistler. His whistle was angelic. Even 4 days before he passed, he was whistling. He loved to play pool and was good at it. He also loved to play golf. The Chicago Bears were his favorite Football team.

Bill worked as a truck driver hauling oil. He was also a bartender for the Park Hotel, Heritage Inn, That Bar, and the Elbow Room and other numerous bars, he also worked for the Census. He belonged to the Teamsters Union and was proud of it. He loved being a manager for the Great Falls Hawks. Hockey was a major part of his life.

Surviving is his wife, Annette Carter Toole; children, Kelly, and Kent Luoma Robbie and Craig Anton, and Doug Toole; grandchildren, Tyler Toole, Marty and Brooke Luoma; great granddaughter on the way in March of 2024; sisters, Roberta Burnett, and Donna Davis and Vic; in laws, Bernie Myhre, Faye McWilliams, Barbara Clark, Judy Carter, Sherry and Ron Phillips, Marla and Pat Carter, Amy and Lex Slemberger, and Ed and Becky Carter; and numerous nieces and nephews that he loved very much.

