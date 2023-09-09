Obituary: William P. "Billy" Ferguson

Marine Corps Veteran William P. “Billy” Ferguson passed away peacefully on September 5, 2023. William was born in 1949 to William and Paula Ferguson in Great Falls. He attended the Ursuline Academy and Great Falls Central Catholic High School, graduating in 1967.

During his youth, Bill was very active in scouting with Troop 14 earning Eagle Scout honors. He was also inducted into the Order of the Arrow and was an active member of the Explorers during his years in scouting.

After High School, he attended Montana State University for a short period before joining the service and serving two tours in Vietnam from 1969-1971 with the Army and the Marines. During his time in the service, Bill earned numerous ribbons and accommodations in service of his country.

Billy dearly loved his family, especially his nephews and nieces who he prayed for often and to whom he enjoyed penning handwritten letters and cards. He was affectionately known to all of them as “Uncle Billy.”

In his later years, Bill joined the Knights of Columbus, the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus, and the Marine Corp League and volunteered untold hours in service of others. He received the honor of “Volunteer of the Year” at the Great Falls Senior Center.

He is survived by his sisters, Linda M. Ferguson and LaNell A. Ferguson; and brothers, Thomas E. Ferguson and Robert J. Ferguson (Deacon Bob). To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

