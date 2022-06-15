Obituary: William P. Paulson

William P. Paulson, age 88, of Great Falls, MT passed away June 13, 2022. Bill was born May 17, 1934. He was born and raised in Lewistown, MT. He served in the United States Army.

Bill married Tiny and had 3 children. Bill worked in Colorado and eventually moved to Great Falls, MT where he started a career with Multigraphics Company. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was quite the comedian.

He is survived by his daughter, Terrie (Eric) Nathan; sons, Bill Paulson and Rick (Jane) Paulson; grandkids, Zach (Shelby) Paulson, Josh Paulson, Jake Paulson, Dean (Mary) Peters and Monica Perers; and two great- granddaughters, Desi and Rylee